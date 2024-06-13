What to do in Saline this weekend: Open Houses, Food Truck Festival, Storytime, Bike Show, Farmers Market and more

Lots happening in Saline this weekend as the start of summer nears.

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jun 14 - Sunday, Jun 16

FEATURED EVENTS

Open House: 1065 Cutler Circle - Sat Jun 15 2:00 pm

Open House

Don't miss this wonderful 4-bedroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Warner Creek neighborhood. The entry level of this home has a large living room with built-in bookshelves, a formal dining room, and a half bathroom. The kitchen features a cozy breakfast nook with built-in seating. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace and opens to the brick paver patio, backyard, and water feature. The first floor also includes a laundry room and a walk-in pantry/mudroom. Upstairs,… [more details]

OPEN HOUSE:101 JOANN TRAIL SALINE - Sun Jun 16 1:00 pm

SALINE

$420,000 • Just enough time to relax and savor the scenic countryside views! Just 5 miles from the 4 corners of downtown Saline. This newly constructed ranch offers 1608 sq ft of living space in the charming town of Bridgewater, with township taxes and Saline Schools. The spacious great room opens to a beautiful, bright kitchen with upgraded Kraft Maid cabinetry, quartz countertops, and luxurious laminate flooring, pet friendly. 3-car attached garage and a full basement for ample storage… [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jun 14 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

… [more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Fri Jun 14 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun, creative, artsy afternoon. Create art, moving through stations at your own pace. No artistic experience required.

Dress for a mess.

Ages 6… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Jun 15 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

The Saline Area Senior Center will be joining us this week! We will have musicians play at 10am and staff will be on hand to connect area seniors with beneficial programs, as well as assisting with our kids' craft! In honor of Father's Day, we will have a make and take card. The treasure hunt animal will be the rainbow worm!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, fish, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline… [more details]

Food Truck Festival - Sat Jun 15 11:00 am

Kick off your summer right with the best event of the season!!! Join us for an afternoon of FOOD TRUCKS and FUN while supporting a great cause.

The Saline Food Truck Festival will be on Saturday, June 15th from 11-3 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

A portion of the food truck sales will go to Saline Area Social Services and help local families in need. We are encouraging a $1.00 donation per person to help cover the costs of hosting the event, but the donation is not necessary… [more details]

PUTT PUTT GOLF BENEFIT - Sat Jun 15 11:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

A fundraiser for Saline Area Social Services provided by the Reinhart Saline Office. [more details]

ABATE Region 14 Bike Show - Sat Jun 15 12:00 pm

Saline American Legion Post 322

ABATE (American Bikers Aiming Towards Education) Region 14 Bike Show. Open to the community and all makes and models are welcome to participate in the show. Swap meet and Flea Market onsite.

Hope to see you there!

Amos

ABATE Region 14

Regional Secretary [more details]

Ceremony for Veteran Sgt. David DePue from the American Revolutionary War - Sat Jun 15 2:00 pm

Historic Highland Cemetery

Come hear distinguished speakers (Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and French Consul Honorarie Cèdric Ballarin) speak about Veteran Sgt. David DePue from the American Revolutionary War. Sgt. DePue will be honored with a plaque ceremony. The SAR honor guard and singers will be a part of the ceremony. This event is sponsored by the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti DAR and the Huron Valley SAR and part of the ongoing efforts to recognize the 250th Anniversary of our country. [more details]

OPEN HOUSE 205 RUSSELL ST SALINE - Sun Jun 16 1:00 am

SALINE

$350,000 Your next home is on Russell Street! This charming home has been lovingly maintained and thoughtfully upgraded, with recent enhancements including hardwood floor installation, a new sump pump, and a roof replacement, all in 2019. The exterior received a fresh coat of paint along with new landscaping to enhance curb appeal, while a new furnace and air conditioning system keep everyone comfortable all year long.The inviting back screened-in porch and patio offer a private sanctuary… [more details]

