Saline Middle School Science Olympiad Racks Up Medals, Takes Third at Hillsdale College, Invited to the State Tournament

The Saline Middle School Science Olympiad Team placed third overall at the Hillsdale College Regional Competition on March 20th and received an invitation to compete at the 2021 State Tournament on May 1.

"We are extremely proud of all of our Olympians who worked so hard during this difficult year. I am so happy to see that their dedication paid off," said Lisa Spencer, Head Coach of the Middle School team.

Earning medals in the regional competition include:

1st Place:

Experimental Design - Neah Bloch (8th grade) and Weiran Alice Jiang (8th grade)

2nd Place:

Crime Busters - Mindy Collis (8th grade) and Ethan Hornberger (8th grade)

Game On - Neah Bloch (8th grade) and Vedulasre Manikandan Sankari (7th grade)

Helicopter - Vedulasre Manikandan Sankari (7th grade)

3rd Place: