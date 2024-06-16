6-16-2024 11:00pm
Saline Firecalls: June 14-16
The following calls for service for the Saline Area Fire Department were recorded June 14-16.
- June 14, 2:56 a.m. -Brecon Village, fall.
- June 14, 6:38 a.m. - 3000 block of Waters Meadow Trail, medical.
- June 15, 8:08 a.m. - 800 block of Watson Road, medical.
- June 15, 8:13 a.m. - 3400 block of Oak Park Drive, medical.
- June 15, 11:47 a.m. - 100 block of Riverview Circle, citizen assist.
- June 15, 1:41 p.m. - 200 block of Whitlock Street, medical.
- June 16, 2:08 a.m. -5100 block of Fox Ridge Court, medical.
- June 16, 1:22 p.m. - 9100 block of Cambridge Drive, citizen assist.
- June 16, 3:37 p.m. - Wagner Road between Ann Arbor-Saline and Pleasant Lake, crash.
- June 16, 4:49 p.m. - 2900 block of Waters Road, alarm.
- June 16, 8:05 p.m. - 2200 block of Chestnut Crescent, cat stuck in a sewer drain.
- June 16, 10:35 p.m. - 600 block of Lexington Drive, medical.
