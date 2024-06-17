Saline Grad Hannah Blaney Transfers to EMU Volleyball

Saline High School volleyball star Hannah Blaney will have a homecoming of sorts this year. Blaney, a member of the class of 2020, has left Rhode Island after three years and will play volleyball at Eastern Michigan University in her senior year, according to EMUEagles.com.

"A two year starting libero in the A-10, Hannah will bring needed back row experience to our program," EMU coach Kevin Foeman said.. "Coming from local Saline High School, where coach Sidney Clarke started at, it will be fun to see her back in her hometown," he exclaimed. "Hannah is a gritty athlete, with an eagerness to learn and compete. She's a quick defender with a natural calm platform and very high motor. She played at a high level her entire college career and put together some really good seasons while competing against similar teams we will see. I am looking forward to seeing her ability in our gym and how she impacts our program this season."Hornets and known for her defensive game. She earned all-SEC and all-region awards for the Hornets. She also earned scholar-athlete awards and recognition for citizenship and sportsmanship at Saline.

