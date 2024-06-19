Saline Police News: Domestic Violence, Theft from Vehicle, and Booze Stolen

The following information is from the Saline Police Department:

Shoplifting

On May 15, two suspects took approximately 20 bottles of liquor from the 400 block of East Michigan. The only description given was that the suspects were black females. The case is open.

Domestic Violence

A 39-year-old female was charged with domestic violence and arraigned June 3. The case stems from a June 2 incident on the 700 block of Valley Circle Drive. The incident was between a mother and son who were arguing and who reportedly struck each other in the face with their hands. The boyfriend of the mom called the police and said the mother initiated the assault by slapping her son in the face. He hit back. The woman was arrested and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail.

Larceny from Vehicle

On June 10, someone broke into a company truck on the 700 block of Pembroke Drive and stole cash and Leatherman tools. A Ring camera did not provide more detail. The truck was locked. There was evidence of impact beside the keypad unlock buttons on the door panel.

More News from Saline