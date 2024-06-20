Best of the Saline High School Class of 2024 - Truman Johnson

Truman Johanson is one of the top members of the Saline High School Class of 2024. He and other students were recognized at the Compass Awards banquet.

Johnson was awarded the Compass Award for being a complex thinker and problem solver.

Johnson placed eighth in the MHSAA Division 1 Cross Country Championship, He won the academic all-state award for cross country in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Johnson received the highest rating playing the obie at the MSBOA solo and ensemble festival.

Johnson owns his own lawncare and landscaping business.

Next year, Johnson will attend Dordt University.

Each student honored during the Compass Awards banquet is asked to recognize an influential educator. Johnson recognized Nate Lampman.

"I cannot think of a kinder person I've ever met. I walk into band class and I always see a smile on Mr. Lampman's face. The clock seems to speed up as soon as I walk in that door," Johnson said. "It doesn't seem like a class to me. It seems like we're always having fun."

