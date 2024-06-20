What to do in Saline this weekend: Legion Steak Out, Exotic Animal Expo, Farmers Market, Juneteenth Hike and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

...

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jun 21 - Sunday, Jun 23

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jun 21 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

… [more details]

STEAM Exploration - Fri Jun 21 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Experiment with the library's STEAM collection! Explore the different stations at a self-directed pace, learning and playing with science, technology, engineering,… [more details]

Steak Out - Fri Jun 21 4:00 pm

Saline American Legion

The Sons of the American Legion Steak Out is this Friday, 21 Jun 2024 from 4 PM to 7 PM. Dinner includes a New York Strip Steak, baked potato, Normandy Broccoli, summer salad, roll and a cupcake all for $20. This is a delicious meal at a great price. Hope to see you there. [more details]

Sacred Gong Bath with Coach Bill Sullivan - Fri Jun 21 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Coach Bill Sullivan of Meditate School of Mindfulness and Sound for this transformational session using more that 12 sacred gongs.Mats and blankets will be provided. Please bring any additional props that you would like to add to your comfort.

Current public health safety protocols will be observed. Please use the practice of personal accountability, as far as health goes prior to the event.

Investment: $40 Advanced Registration Required

Register by completing this form - https://forms.gle… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Jun 22 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week we welcome The Washtenaw County Conservation District with info on good environmental practices and selling rain barrels! Karen Tuttle returns to continue their Jazz Fest fundraising. The treasure hunt animal will be the rainbow worm!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, fish, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer! [more details]

Juneteenth Hike with Brandan Freeman - Sat Jun 22 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Join us at Curtiss Park's parking lot as we welcome Brandan Freeman, our Juneteenth speaker, who will take participants on a hike around the nearby trails. Learn… [more details]

Saline Exotic Animal Expo - Sat Jun 22 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Join us on June 22nd for the Saline Exotic Animal Expo at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds!

The show will be going on from 10am-3pm

$5 admission, kids 5 years old and younger are free!

Over 50 amazing vendors that will be bringing a wide variety of animals, supplies, feeders, cages and more! It's a show you don't want to miss!

No outside pets allowed, Service animals are welcomed.10 a.m. to 3 p.m. [more details]

Saline Area Players Meeting and Picnic - Sat Jun 22 11:00 am



The Saline Area Players will hold their annual meeting and picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at the home of Sara and Eric Honsowetz, 8400 Weber Road, Saline.

All people interested in Saline's community theater group are invited to attend.

The event includes a short business meeting and election at around 11:40 a.m. The picnic includes hot dogs, hamburgers, other goodies and drinks. Bring a dish to pass.

For more information contact Saline Area Players President Lori… [more details]

Solstice Celebration Labyrinth Walk with Live Music - Sat Jun 22 1:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Veriditas Certified Labyrinth Facilitator, Rob Meyer-Kukan at the Labyrinth at EHM Senior Solutions, Saline, Michigan for a labyrinth walk to celebrate the Solstice.This event is offered as a donation based event to support programs at the Labyrinth. We suggest $10/per person as a donation.

We are excited to have Corlie Eldred joining us for this event. Corlie will provide LIVE music on the hammered dulcimer during the labyrinth walk.

Corlie Eldred is a long time church musician who has… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline