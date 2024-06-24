Fifth Corner Teen Center Officially Closes Doors

The Fifth Corner Teen Center, located in the church at Willis Road and Ann Arbor Street, is permanently closing.

Diane Mukkala, president of the center's board of directors, announced the decision June 21 citing declining participation and insufficient support for continuing operations.

"The Board of Directors made this difficult decision in response to declining participation post pandemic," Mukkala wrote. "A comprehensive community survey revealed insufficient support for continuing operations, likely due to changes in family schedules and the increased programming opportunities provided by other community organizations."

The center opened in 2010, operating mostly in the basement of what is now The Well Church, located at Willis Road and Ann Arbor Street. It held regular hours for students in grades 6-12. Activities included billiards, video games, ping-pong, board games, and more. There was also space for studying, computer use and more.

The Fifth Corner also hosted events around downtown, like block parties on North Ann Arbor Street during Summerfest.

The Saline Coalition for a Quality Community operated the Fifth Corner Teen Center.

CQC member David Rhoads, a long-time supporter of the Fifth Corner said it was a worthwhile mission and thanked supporters.

"The Fifth Corner Teen Center had a positive impact on the many young people who were mentored, educated, entertained and made meaningful connections there," Rhoads said. "I am thankful for all the work put in by the wonderful volunteers."

The teen center had trouble maintaining staffing and volunteers. The center never recovered from the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Mukkala suggested people check with Saline Community Education, Saline District Library, Saline Parks and Recreation and local schools for clubs, sports and service group opportunities.

More News from Saline