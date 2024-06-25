Marit Johnson Makes President's List at Capital University

BEXLEY, OH -- Capital University is pleased to announce Marit Johnson, of Saline, was named to the President's List for the spring 2024 semester.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President's List, Provost's List, and Dean's List. The President's List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President's List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

