Detroit Social Club Brings the Funk, Blues and Motown to Downtown Saline

The Salty Sounds of Summer continues Thursday evening in downtown Saline with a concert by Detroit Social Club.

The band is known for its versatility - but it's steeped in the music of Detroit, whether that's blues, soul, R&B, Motown, funk, jazz or other styles of music.

The seven-piece band is also enhanced by having seven singers who embrace different styles.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Henry Street parking lot. If the weather is bad, the concert will move into the 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W. Michigan Ave.

The free concert is hosted by Saline Main Street. There are also activities and games for kids.

