What to do in Saline This Weekend: Steak Fry, Pride Picnic, Farmers Market, Clarence Bucaro Concert and More

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jun 28 - Sunday, Jun 30

FEATURED EVENTS

Steak Fry Friday - Fri Jun 28 5:00 pm

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

5-7pm. Choice of entree: Steak ($25), Salmon ($20), Chicken ($15), cooked on our huge outdoor grill and served with baked beans, green beans, potatoes, mac & cheese, tossed salad, roll, dessert. Children's entree: hotdog or hamburger - $10 for kids 5-12; under 5 free. Open to the public! [more details]

SALINE PRIDE PICNIC 2024 - Sun Jun 30 12:30 pm

Millpond Park

Join Saline Supports Our Community for the 4th Annual Pride Picnic, now at Millpond Park, from 12:30-2:30 THIS SUNDAY, June 30th! We will have pizza, cupcakes and water, crafts and games, and various non-profit and community organizations will have informational tables. Come help us end Pride month on a high note, and gather in community and solidarity. If you have any questions, or would like to volunteer, please email Kerstin at president@salinesupports.org. Thank you, and Happy Pride ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 [more details]

OPEN HOUSE 416 HOLLYWOOD SALINE - Sun Jun 30 1:00 pm

Saline

An adorable ranch near Mill Pond Park just hit the market in Saline! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 nicely updated full bathrooms, and 2,172 sq ft of finished living space. The beautiful sunroom makes this home larger than many in the neighborhood. The first-floor features hardwood floors, and an updated kitchen open to the living room, offering great space for entertainment. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, contrasting cabinets, granite countertops, a double oven, and a… [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jun 28 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Jun 29 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Where did June go?!? We are now in the height of the harvest season - this is what farmers markets are all about! We are seeing early tomatoes, summer squash, peas - and there's still so much fantastic stuff to come (*corn*) The Huron Valley Harmonizers, our wandering barbershop choir, returns for their first summer date, don't miss them starting at 10am. This is the final week to connect with Master Gardeners until fall, if you have questions, they have answers! The treasure hunt animal will… [more details]

Family Afternoon Movie - Sat Jun 29 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Bring a blanket, a favorite stuffed animal and a peanut-free snack to join us for a family afternoon movie. We'll watch FernGully: The Last Rainforest.

Ages 3-12… [more details]

An Evening with Clarence Bucaro Live at Stony Lake Brewing - Sat Jun 29 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Clarence Bucaro is a long-time friend of Acoustic Routes and one of the most critically acclaimed singer-songwriters working today. He has been hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine for his "penetrative & excitingly melodic ... Intimate literate lyrics & velvet vocals."

American Songwriter calls him "an exceptional singer/songwriter, so excellent in fact that he comfortably finds a fit within any number of contemporary musical genres" and they praised 'The Hardest Parts,' his most recent release,… [more details]

