ABC Technologies Announces Closure of Windsor Mold Saline Plant

Less than two years after buying the company once known as Windsor Mold, the new owners are announcing layoffs.

ABC Group Sales & Engineering informed the state that it was closing its facility at 1294 Beach Court in Saline, laying off 156 employees in Saline.

The last day of employment is anticipated to be Dec. 31, 2024.

Workers at the plant are not represented by a union. The work is being transferred to an ABC Technologies manufacturing facility in Wyoming, Mich. All employees will be offered an opportunity to transfer with the business.

The Toronto-based company in April announced plans to close Emrick Plastics in Windsor, cutting 100 jobs.

ABC Technologies bought Windsor Mold Group in 2022 for $165 million.

