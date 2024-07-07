Wife and Mother Sharon Abel Retired from the University of Michigan

Sharon Ann Abel, age 80, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, with her family by her side.

Sharon was born on August 5, 1943, to the late Homer K. Dodge and Emma J. (Morato) Dodge. On September 30, 1961, she married Billy J. Abel. Sharon is survived by her husband, her three children, Teresa (Matthew) Hagood of Milan, Lesli (Scott) Bicknell of Colorado, Michelle (Brian) Riggs of Ann Arbor; six grandchildren, Mollie (Joshua) McGuire, Emma (Brandon) Bell, Hannah (Adam) Pummell, Garret (Megan) Bicknell, Gavin Bicknell, Marz Riggs; and three great-grandchildren, Colton and Hunter Bell, and Harper McGuire. She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Emma Dodge, and brother Richard Dodge.

Sharon worked at the University of Michigan as an administrative assistant in shipping and receiving, until retiring to help care for her grandchildren. She enjoyed going to her cabin, sitting on the porch, watching the river, and doing word search puzzles.

She loved going to the casino with her partner in crime, Auntie Alice. She also enjoyed basking in the sun, making the BEST homemade strawberry jelly, and caring for all animals. She loved spending time and celebrating all special occasions with her family. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Saline.

Family and friends are welcome to visit from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service at 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Pastor Amy Triebwasser will officiate. In accordance with Sharon’s wishes, cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating in Sharon’s memory to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Humane Society of Huron Valley, and envelopes for both will be available at the funeral home. To sign Sharon’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

