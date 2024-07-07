Wife and Father Ronald Clute Completed a Long Corporate Career at Crowley’s Department Store

Ronald J. Clute, age 89, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Olmsted Falls, Ohio.

He was born August 29, 1934, in Oil City, Pennsylvania to LaVerne and Grace Rhines Clute. Ronald had one brother LaVerne who passed away in 2012.

He graduated from Cranberry High School in Oil City in 1950 and attended Columbia University in New York City. In 1957 he married Grace Louise Sanders. In their early years, Ronald and Grace toured the country as “Ron” served as traveling auditor. Ronald later served as a corporate comptroller with S&H Green Stamps HQ’d on Madison Ave. NY, NY., ITT, Cook United, aka (Uncle Bills, Pick and Pay, JP Snodgrass) and retired from Crowley’s Department Store of Detroit, Michigan.

Ron was a beloved servant of our Lord and contributed to his community throughout his life including congregational leadership. He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by his family and his wife of 65 years.

Ron is survived by his wife Grace; son David Clute and his wife Donna of Valley City, Ohio, daughter Jeanette (Strauss) Clute and her husband Steven of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ron was preceded in death by his daughter Lois (Jones) Decker; her husband Paul of Royal Oak, Michigan survives.

Also surviving are three grandchildren, Benjamin Jones and his wife Racheal and great-granddaughter Brooklynn, Carson Strauss, and Alexandra Strauss.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, July 15, 2024 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Pastor Robert Cholette will officiate the service. Burial will take place following the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Christ For All Nations, 6880 Lake Ellenor Dr, Orlando, FL 32809. To leave a memory you have of Ron, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

