Stuff a School Bus with Back-to-School Supplies on Aug. 9

The annual Stuff the Bus school supplies campaign for Saline Area Social Service takes place on Aug. 9, the first day of Summerfest.

Paul Hynek, of Saline Summerfest, has coordinated the campaign for years. Hynek, Miss Saline, and other volunteers will ride from neighborhood to neighborhood in a school bus, where a "captain" and others will help fill the bus with school supplies.

If your neighborhood captain hasn't contacted you, you can leave donations at Steadfast Chiropractic, Baker's Nook, Carrigan Cafe, GNC, Saline Area Senior Center, Saline Rec Center, Nu2U Again, Trinity Health Probility, Workout 1 and the UPS Store.

Here's what you can donate:

Highlighters

Dry-erase markers and erasers

Sharpies

Coloring markers

Crayons

Scissors of all sizes

Pens, pencils, color pencils and pencil pouches

Rulers

Post-It notes

Band-aids

Index cards

Composition notebooks

If you'd like to get involved or if you have questions, contact Hynek at pjhynek@yahoo.com.

