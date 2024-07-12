Schedule for Friday at the Michigan Celtic Festival
The Michigan Celtic Festival, once known as the Saline Celtic Festival, takes place Friday and Saturday at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds at 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road.
Admission Friday is $8. People under 17 and active military are admitted at nost.
Here's the schedule for Friday.
5:00 pm - GATES OPEN
- BEER GARDEN OPEN
- BODTKER IRONWORKS DEMONSTRATIONS - Building F
- JERIC STUDIOS GLASSWORKS DEMONSTRATIONS - Building F
- IRON BEAR CARVINGS DEMONSTRATIONS - Building F
- LONGBOTTOM LEATHERCCRAFT DEMONSTRATIONS - Building F
- VISIT THE CELTIC BREEDS - Building E
MERCHANTS SELLING:
- MAKER'S ALLEY - Building C
- THE MARKETPLACE
6:00 pm
- HIGHLAND REIGN -Brecon Stage
- TIN WHISTLE WORKSHOP - Foyer C-D
- BODHRAN WORKSHOP - Foyer D-E
- INTERMEDIATE FIDDLE WORKSHOP - Foyer E-F
- PARTICIPATORY CONTRA WORKSHOP - Building G
- OTTAWA VALLEY STEP DANCING WORKSHOP - Dublin Stage
- SEA SHANTY SING-A-LONG - Killarney Stage
7:00 pm
- OTTAWA VALLEY STEP DANCE DEMO - Dublin Stage
7:15 pm
- SEAN CEILE ADULT DANCERS - Dublin Stage
7:30 pm
- WHORLED - Brecon Stage
- OPEN SESSION (DIMA) - Building D
- PARTICIPATORY CEILI called by Liz Heinzman of Ardán Academy of Irish Dance, music by Black Murray - Building G
8:45 pm
- MR. PRETTY LEGS - Brecon Stage
9:45 pm
- STEEL CITY ROVERS - Brecon Stage
11:30 pm
- RING OF STEEL FIRE SHOW
Saturday is a full day at the festival. Entrance is $18 for adults, $5 for kids (6-17), $10 for people 65 and up, and active military enter free. The gates open at 10 a.m. and the beer garden opens at noon.
The Highland Games begin at noon.
The Corgi races begin at noon.
Pipe bands play throughout the afternoon.
Musical artists play throughout the day.
