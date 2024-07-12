Schedule for Friday at the Michigan Celtic Festival

The Michigan Celtic Festival, once known as the Saline Celtic Festival, takes place Friday and Saturday at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds at 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road.

Admission Friday is $8. People under 17 and active military are admitted at nost.

Here's the schedule for Friday.

5:00 pm - GATES OPEN

MERCHANTS SELLING:

MAKER'S ALLEY - Building C

- Building C THE MARKETPLACE

6:00 pm

​7:00 pm

OTTAWA VALLEY STEP DANCE DEMO - Dublin Stage

7:15 pm

SEAN CEILE ADULT DANCERS - Dublin Stage

7:30 pm

WHORLED - Brecon Stage

- Brecon Stage OPEN SESSION (DIMA) - Building D

- Building D PARTICIPATORY CEILI called by Liz Heinzman of Ardán Academy of Irish Dance, music by Black Murray - Building G

8:45 pm

MR. PRETTY LEGS - Brecon Stage

9:45 pm

STEEL CITY ROVERS - Brecon Stage

11:30 pm

RING OF STEEL FIRE SHOW

Saturday is a full day at the festival. Entrance is $18 for adults, $5 for kids (6-17), $10 for people 65 and up, and active military enter free. The gates open at 10 a.m. and the beer garden opens at noon.

The Highland Games begin at noon.

The Corgi races begin at noon.

Pipe bands play throughout the afternoon.

Musical artists play throughout the day.





