COVID-19: No Deaths, Six Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in Washtenaw County according to data updated Wednesday by the health department. 243 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

The data showed six more people were hospitalized and another 113 positive tests. The positive test rate Washtenaw County rose from 3.6 to 5.94 percent, according to state data.

The positive test rate in Michigan remained above 15 percent, but it did decline slightly to 15.11 percent. The state reported 6,311 new positive tests. There were 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing Michigan's total to 16,092.

In Michigan's hospitals, there were 482 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, down six since yesterday. There were 188 COVID-19 patients receiving care with ventilators, down by four since yesterday. There were also 22 pediatric patients with COVID-19.