Construction on Michigan Avenue West Of Saline Continues through July 20
MDOT construction west of the City of Saline continues through July 20.
Expect intermittent single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound Michigan Avenue between Johnson and Dell roads.
Work began July 15 and is expected to wrap up by 3 p.m., Saturday.
The work, along with the work in Pittsfield Township, could complicate traffic for the Faster Horses music festival at the Michigan International Speedway this weekend.
More News from Saline
- Saline Township Board Discusses Fall Clean-up & Battery Storage Facility The Saline Township Board will schedule a meeting with Jupiter Power to discuss battery storage facility.
- Downriver Dan Plays Thursday Night in Downtown Saline Dan Kalicki, also known as Downriver Dan, performs blues and classic rock in downtown Saline Thursday night.