Construction on Michigan Avenue West Of Saline Continues through July 20

MDOT construction west of the City of Saline continues through July 20.

Expect intermittent single-lane closures on eastbound and westbound Michigan Avenue between Johnson and Dell roads.

Work began July 15 and is expected to wrap up by 3 p.m., Saturday.

The work, along with the work in Pittsfield Township, could complicate traffic for the Faster Horses music festival at the Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

