Saline Football TE Lincoln Keyes Gets Another D1 Offer

Saline High School rising junior Lincoln Keyes has received another offer to play NCAA Division 1 football.

Keyes announced an offer from the University of Missouri on Wednesday. Keyes is ranked as a three-star recruit by On3.com. He's a 6'6, 220-pound tight end with offers from 27 schools, including Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Boston College, Iowa State and Arizona State.

