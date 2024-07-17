Downriver Dan Plays Thursday Night in Downtown Saline

Dan Kalicki, also known as Downriver Dan, performs blues and classic rock in downtown Saline Thursday night.

He'll be playing Saline Main Street's Salty Summer Sounds Concert with his band in the parking lot across from Carrigan Cafe on South Ann Arbor Street. The free concert starts at 7 p.m.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6fIJJRWE_4 -->

