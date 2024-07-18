What to do in Saline this weekend: Jazz in the Park, Steak Out, Farmers Market, Read to a Dog and More

Here's what's going on in Saline this weekend.

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jul 19 - Sunday, Jul 21

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 19 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

… [more details]

Lego at the Library - Fri Jul 19 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love building with Lego? Drop in for an hour of free building using the Library building bricks. Ages 6 -11. No registration is required.

… [more details]

Steak Out - Fri Jul 19 4:00 pm

Saline American Legion Hall

Don't forget, Friday 19 July 2024 is the SAL Steak Out! A cooked to order New York Strip steak, baked potato, fresh local corn on the cob, summer salad and a cupcake all for only $20. One of the best deals in town. The public is always welcome to join us for dinners and events. Hope to see you there!Until 7 p.m. [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Jul 20 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Saline Be Green returns to the market this week to encourage good environmental practices! Full Circles will play classic country and folk on the guitar, dobro, mandolin, and harmonica from 10am-noon.The treasure hunt animal will be the chipmunk!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer! [more details]

Jazz In The Park Festival - Sat Jul 20 2:00 pm

Mill Pond Park

Saline Arts & Culture Committee presents: JAZZ IN THE PARK July 20, 2024 2-8pm *Bring your own chairs*FREE COMMUNITY EVENT

Click for more details on our Facebook page

In addition to great JAZZ, enjoy FOOD TRUCKS and GIVEAWAYS in a beautiful park setting.Grammy-nominated Straight AheadJonathon Muir-Cotton & ExpressionsOlivia Van Goor, jazz vocalistRick Roe, jazz pianistCole Oswalt and Mystic Resonance

*** There are NO VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES for this event. Do not communicate… [more details]

Washtenaw 4H Youth Show - Sun Jul 21 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Washtenaw 4H Youth Show begins and runs through July 26Michigan 4-H is growing current and future leaders. The largest youth development organization in Michigan, 4-H provides thousands of young people with experiential learning opportunities to explore new interests and discover their passion. This Youth Show provides 4-H youth with skill in regard to raising and caring for livestock, pet agility training, horse shows, STEM and Art competitions and there will even be a livestock auction… [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sun Jul 21 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Cash? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog, Cash. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours.

No… [more details]

