SWIM & DIVE: Ethan Saunders Among 5 Hornets on MISCA Dream Team

Ethan Saunders was among five Saline swimmers who earned a place the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association 2020-21 "Dream Team."

The team is composed of the fastest swimmers in each event throughout all the MHSAA divisions.

Saunders, a Saline senior, represents the dream team in the 100 freestyle. He was Division 1 state champ in that event last week.

Saunders also joined teammates on two relay teams. The 200 medley relay team of Saunders, Matt Adanin, Joshua Brunt, and Cooper Osgood made the dream team. They were Division 1 state champs.

And Saunders, Osgood, Blake Coy and Matt Adanin are were chosen for the Dream Team in the 400 freestyle relay. They were also state champs in Division 1.

Saunders, who has committed to Xavier, is the only swimmer to make the Dream Team in three events.

Below is the full Dream Team.