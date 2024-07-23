Phoenix Custom Framing and Gallery Opens in Downtown Saline

A new business has moved into the downtown Saline location that was once occupied by Rock Paper Scissors at 104 W. Michigan Ave. Phoenix Custom Framing and Gallery is offering its services to the people of Washtenaw County and beyond.

Owner Matthew Findling brings his many years of experience to those looking for custom artwork for their homes.

“I’m originally from Toledo, Ohio, and that is where I began my framing career,” Findling said. “I’ve worked at several picture framing stores in Ohio, California, and Michigan. Picture framing has been my career for over 30 years. I continuously keep abreast of the latest framing and preservation methods to make sure my clients get the best service and information when framing their precious art and heirlooms.”

Findling had spent several years working in Ann Arbor, and decided the time was right to start his own business. Saline felt like the perfect fit for his vision.

“I think Saline has a great contemporary vibe while still having a small-town feel. Having the downtown area is such a perk to have in a community,” he said. “I love the community events that the city organizes, such as Salty Summer Sounds. All the restaurants I’ve dined in here are great, especially Salt Springs Brewery, Dan’s, Mac’s and Brecon Grille, and I look forward to trying out the rest.”

Along with custom framing, the shop offers a gallery of original art in a variety of mediums, including oil paintings, photography, glass-blown jewelry and gifts, as well as hand-crafted greeting cards.

“Right now, I have artists Sviatoslav Kozakov, Peter Bryan, Andy Ahn Ha, Tom and Dolores McDole, Saul Rubenstein and Keith Harju. Kozakov is a Ukrainian painter who now lives in Brighton. Bryan is a painter from Perrysburg, Ohio. Ha is a mixed media artist from Nashville, Tennessee. Rubenstein is a sculpture artist living in Bloomfield Hills. Harju paints and lives in the Upper Peninsula. And the McDoles are glass artists living in Ypsilanti.”

During his career, Findling has had the opportunity to work on some unique assignments.

“Some of my favorite past framing projects include a full Kimono robe, Keith Richards’ twelve string guitar, two Civil War swords, two gold medals won by the Canadian Olympic hockey team and one silver medal for the U.S.A Olympic hockey team.”

The shop offers over 2000 frame profiles in multiple shapes, along with a wide variety of colors and finishes. In addition, visitors can come in and browse through the gallery for unique gifts and home accents.

“Phoenix Custom Frames offers archival framing, timeless designs and friendly service. Our mission is to provide our customers with the highest quality picture framing at affordable prices, along with the highest attention to detail and craftsmanship. All work is done in-house. We also offer art installation services for your home or office.”

Findling hopes that his business will help build and maintain a vibrant and thriving Saline downtown, while offering quality services to his clients.

“I’m happy to be a part of the Saline community and look forward to meeting the wonderful people of Saline. Everyone I’ve met here has been welcoming and kind. I look forward to many years servicing Saline for their custom framing and artwork needs.”

For more information, visit the website: phoenixcustomframes.com, or call 734-209-0500.

