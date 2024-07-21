Your Saline weather forecast this week
Here's what to expect when you step outside this week. It looks fairly mild with several rainy days.
...
Weather outlook for this week
Monday
Patchy rain nearby for the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon, patchy rain nearby for the evening, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 80 Low: 63 with an 86 percent chance of rain.
Tuesday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 81 and low of 63 degrees. Sunny for the morning, clear overnight.
High: 81° Low: 63° with an 86% chance of rain.
Wednesday
Moderate rain, with a high of 78 and low of 64 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Mist in the morning, light rain shower in the afternoon, patchy rain nearby in the evening, clear overnight.
High: 78° Low: 64° with an 86% chance of rain.
Thursday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 77 and low of 60 degrees. Partly Cloudy during the morning, patchy rain nearby in the afternoon, fog overnight.
High: 77° Low: 60° with an 84% chance of rain.
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 79 and low of 58 degrees. Sunny for the morning, patchy rain nearby in the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.
High: 79° Low: 58° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
