No Serious Damage After Fire at Saline Lectronics

No severe damage resulted from a fire at one of Saline's largest employers.

Saline firefighters were dispatched to Saline Lectronics at 710 North Maple Road at 12:57 p.m. The original call was for a dumpster fire, Fire Chief Jason Sperle said. When firefighters arrived, they found the trash compactor on fire. The fire had spread to an awning above the compactor. Workers had tried to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters finished the job.

"The fire was quickly extinguished. The dumpster was moved away from the building," Sperle said. "There was no damage inside, but there was a lot of smoke within the building."

Sperle said the building was evacuated. Workers were sent home. He believed workers would be back for the afternoon shift.

Sperle said a cigarette butt was the cause of the fire.

More News from Saline