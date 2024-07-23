7-23-2024 9:48pm
Lots of New Faces Coming to Saline Area Schools
At its most recent meeting, the Board of Education approved the most recent Saline Area Schools human resources report.
The report noted that Alison Merlos had resigned as a special education teacher in the middle school.
There were 11 new hires:
- Camille Konrad, special education, Saline Middle School.
- Diamond Hamilton, SEL coach, Saline Middle School.
- Eric Romans, social studies teacher, Saline Middle School.
- Kate Aeschliman, paraeducator, Saline High School.
- Laura Naar, art teacher, Saline High School.
- Megan LoPresto, agriscience teacher, SWWC.
- Miranda Balaka, paraeducator, Young Adult Program.
- Monica Sullivan, counselor, Saline High School.
- Morgan Glennie, S&L pathologist, Liberty School.
- Nathan DeLucia, paraeducator, Pleasant Ridge Elementary.
- Thomas Keller, custodian, Saline High School.
