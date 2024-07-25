Navy Veteran Robert Collins, Worked as a Truck Driver, Loved Spending Time With Family

Robert “Bob” Collins 83, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 21, 2024. He was born September 29, 1940 to the late James Lynn Collins and the late Clela Alene (Adair) Collins in Milan, Michigan.

On December 9, 1983 he married Karen Doss Collins. He and Karen both brought two children to the marriage. Bob’s children are James “Jim” (Sheryl) Collins of Upland, CA and Tracy Bender of Portland, OR. Karen’s children are Eric Doss of Lansing and Theresa (Chris) Zahn, of Saline.

Bob joined the Navy when he finished high school, where he was a radio operator on the USS Edisto, an icebreaker that was stationed in Greenland. After four years, he left the navy and got a job as an assistant manager at the grocery store Vescio’s in Saline. Never one that enjoyed being indoors or sitting at a desk all day, he looked for a job that would be a better fit for him. He ended up driving a delivery truck for Holsum Bread before moving to O&W where he worked for over 20 years in sales and beer delivery.

He retired in 2000 and then volunteered with Meals on Wheels and other organizations. He enjoyed having more time to spend with family, going on family trips every two years, canoeing trips up north, grandkids' concerts and activities, trips to California and Oregon to see his kids and great grandkids. Bob enjoyed playing most sports, but especially baseball. He played in softball leagues up until his 60’s and then played in two over 70’s hardball tournaments. He was an avid sports fan and had season tickets to the Detroit Tigers and the University of Michigan Men’s Basketball team. When not attending games he would follow all the local teams (GO BLUE!) and it seemed like there was always a game on for him to enjoy.

Bob had a deep love of music. He played the trombone in high school, loved discovering new music and going to concerts. Singing however was his lifelong passion. He sang in the church choir at the Saline Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He also joined the Choral Connection, an Ann Arbor based song-and-dance troupe. He loved singing with this group and after a few years became a part of a smaller offshoot group of The Choral Connection, Etcetera. This group specialized in four-part vocals and stylized choreography. He really pushed himself out of his comfort zone performing with both those groups and it brought him so much joy over the 18 years they sang together.

Survivors include eleven grandkids, Jeffrey (Brittany) Collins, Gregory Collins, Sunshine Bender, Eryn Collins, Alexis “Ace” Compton, Christopher Zahn, Shelby Compton, Avery Bender, Thomas Zahn, Elliott Doss, Olivia Doss. Six great-grandkids, Lincoln Collins, Samson Collins, Cassidy Collins, Nora Collins, Wyatt Moench, and Lucy Moench, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother Bruce Collins His loss is felt deeply by his family and the in-home caregivers, who provided such compassionate and loving care for him over the past two years.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, August 6th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 7th at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline, from 10:00am until the time of the memorial service at 11:00am. Inurnment will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery Mausoleum following the service. A luncheon will also be held at the Church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Saline or to the Parkinson’s Foundation. To leave a memory you have of Bob, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline