Storytime at the Park - One More Event Left

A group of parents and kids gathered under the pavilion at Curtiss Park for Storytime at the Park on Wednesday.

The free program is for families with children 0-7 years old.

Saline Recreation and the Saline District Library offer the program.

No registration is required. The next event is at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 2, at Brecon Park.

Families are invited for stories, songs, movement, and more outdoors. They're also invited to explore the park before and after the program.

More News from Saline