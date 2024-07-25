7-25-2024 1:55am
Storytime at the Park - One More Event Left
A group of parents and kids gathered under the pavilion at Curtiss Park for Storytime at the Park on Wednesday.
The free program is for families with children 0-7 years old.
Saline Recreation and the Saline District Library offer the program.
No registration is required. The next event is at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 2, at Brecon Park.
Families are invited for stories, songs, movement, and more outdoors. They're also invited to explore the park before and after the program.
