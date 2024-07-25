The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic Play Thursday at Salty Sounds of Summer Concert

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic are home from the summer tour and ready to entertain in downtown Saline at the Salty Summer Sounds concert Thursday night.

The free concert takes place at 7 p.m. in the parking lot that hosts the Saline Farmers Market.

Expect lots of fiddling, singing and dancing from one of the state's best known youth bands.

The fiddlers toured the Midwest this summer, playing in Northern Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa in late June and early July. They've been busy after a brief rest, playing at the Michigan Celtic Festival and twice at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

