The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic Play Thursday at Salty Sounds of Summer Concert
The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic are home from the summer tour and ready to entertain in downtown Saline at the Salty Summer Sounds concert Thursday night.
The free concert takes place at 7 p.m. in the parking lot that hosts the Saline Farmers Market.
Expect lots of fiddling, singing and dancing from one of the state's best known youth bands.
The fiddlers toured the Midwest this summer, playing in Northern Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa in late June and early July. They've been busy after a brief rest, playing at the Michigan Celtic Festival and twice at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.
More News from Saline
- Low Ticket Alert for 'Support Ukraine' Concert Featuring Odesa's Komunna Lux Ukrainian band Komunna Lux Performs Saturday at Stony Lake Brewing in Saline
- Storytime at the Park - One More Event Left A group of parents and kids gathered in the pavilion at Curtiss Park for Storytime at the Park on Wednesday.