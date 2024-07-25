Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jul 26 - Sunday, Jul 28

Here's what you see outside this weekend.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Jul 26 - Sunday, Jul 28

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 76 and low of 56 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear overnight.

High: 76° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high of 79 and low of 57 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear overnight.

High: 79° Low: 57° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Moderate rain, with a high of 85 and low of 60 degrees. Partly Cloudy during the morning, light rain shower in the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 85° Low: 60° with a 83% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

More News from Saline