Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Jul 26 - Sunday, Jul 28
Here's what you see outside this weekend.
Weekend weather: Friday, Jul 26 - Sunday, Jul 28
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 76 and low of 56 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear overnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high of 79 and low of 57 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear overnight.
Sunday
Moderate rain, with a high of 85 and low of 60 degrees. Partly Cloudy during the morning, light rain shower in the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.
