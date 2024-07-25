What to do in Saline this weekend: Golf Outing, Friendship Bracelets, Pastries with the Principal, Food Trucks, Concert in Support of Ukraine

The weather forecast calls for nice summer weekend with a bit of rain on Sunday. Here's what's happening.

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jul 26 - Sunday, Jul 28

Saline Main Street's First Annual Golf Outing - Fri Jul 26 9:00 am

Lake Forest Golf Club

Support the vibrancy of downtown by golfing! Join us for the First Annual Golf Outing to support Saline Main Street! Enjoy a day of golf, fun, and community. Register today and help us make downtown vibrant. July 26 at Lake Forest Golf Club, 9 am shotgun start. $150/person or $550 per team includes 18 holes, 2 drink tickets, lunch at the turn and buffet after the round. See you there!Register by emailing salinemainstreetmi@gmail.com or calling/texting Jerry Cotner at 734-497-8611. *… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 26 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

… [more details]

Friendship Bracelets - Fri Jul 26 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Drop in to make friendship bracelets in preparation of International Friendship Day (July 30).

Ages 5-12. No registration is required.

… [more details]

Two Guys Nomadic Grill at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Jul 26 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

A mobile food trailer serving great food made with fresh ingredients! [more details]

Pickleball Clinic - Fri Jul 26 5:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Have you heard about the fun our SASC Pickleball group has been having but have been hesitant to join because you don’t know how to play? Or are you currently playing Pickleball but want to brush up on the rules and skills to improve your game? Our member volunteer Paul Backlas and several other players are here to help! The goal will be to teach the game, including the rules, techniques, and tips to make you feel comfortable playing in a group setting. This will be held at Liberty School… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Jul 27 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

A market favorite, Grayson Alderink, returns to play contemporary and original music, from 10am-noon. Pittsfield Dental Studio, our newest sponsor, will be promoting good dental hygiene in the info tent. The Saline District Library comes for a library story time from 9am-10am in the activities tent.

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer! [more details]

Family Afternoon Movie - Sat Jul 27 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Bring a blanket, a favorite stuffed animal, and a peanut-free snack to join us for a family afternoon movie. We'll watch The Incredibles.

Ages 3-12 with a… [more details]

Jamaican Spice at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Jul 27 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Serving Up Yummy, Authentic Jamaican Cuisine. [more details]

Odessa’s KOMUNNA LUX Brings Their Support Ukraine Tour to Stony Lake Brewing - Sat Jul 27 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Hailing from the multi-cultural port city of Odessa, this seven-piece band blends the traditional Jewish folk style of Klezmer music with common gangster folk songs from their hometown of Odessa, which houses one of Ukraine’s largest and most vibrant Jewish communities.

It’s klezmer music with a dose of rocket fuel and part of a U.S. fundraising tour to raises critical funds to support ongoing war and civilian needs in Ukraine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QSuTAjiDvM

A new generation of… [more details]

Pastries with the Principal - Sun Jul 28 9:45 am

St. Andrew Catholic School

Current and prospective families, please join us to get to know our new principal, Mrs. Kelsey Miller. [more details]

