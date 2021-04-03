COVID-19: Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations Rose in Washtenaw County This Week

Saline MI
The COVID-19 situation in Washtenaw County worsened over the last seven days. 

Each week, The Saline Post reviews Friday-to-Friday local COVID-19 data. Here's what was seen this week:

  • There were three deaths, compared to two each of the past two weeks.
  • There were 33 hospitalizations, compared to 27 last week and 19 the week before.
  • There were 852 positive tests, compared to 585 last week and 440 the week before.
  • There were 45 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, compared to 32 last week and 22 the week before.
  • The week finished with Washtenaw County showing a positive test rate of 8.06 percent, way up from 2.92 percent the week before. The state rate was 14.52 percent, by comparison.
<!-- EMBEDDED INFOGRAM URL: https://infogram.com/washtenaw-covid-19-stats-1hxr4zxp7jzg56y -->

There are signs the spring wave curve is flattening. Friday, the number of cases in Michigan declined for a second straight day. And the seven-day average for cases has flattened for the first time in weeks.

Hospitalizations lag behind positive tests, however, and continue to rise.

<!-- EMBEDDED INFOGRAM URL: https://infogram.com/michigan-icuventilator-covid-19-stats-1h7g6k0p0knr… -->
