COVID-19: Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations Rose in Washtenaw County This Week

The COVID-19 situation in Washtenaw County worsened over the last seven days.

Each week, The Saline Post reviews Friday-to-Friday local COVID-19 data. Here's what was seen this week:

There were three deaths, compared to two each of the past two weeks.

There were 33 hospitalizations, compared to 27 last week and 19 the week before.

There were 852 positive tests, compared to 585 last week and 440 the week before.

There were 45 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, compared to 32 last week and 22 the week before.

The week finished with Washtenaw County showing a positive test rate of 8.06 percent, way up from 2.92 percent the week before. The state rate was 14.52 percent, by comparison.

There are signs the spring wave curve is flattening. Friday, the number of cases in Michigan declined for a second straight day. And the seven-day average for cases has flattened for the first time in weeks.

Hospitalizations lag behind positive tests, however, and continue to rise.