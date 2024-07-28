Eight Young Women Vie for Miss Saline Crown

Eight young women will compete in the Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant from 1-3 p.m., Aug. 10 at Saline Summerfest.

The pageant happens on stage in the parking lot that usually hosts the Saline Farmers Market.

Pictured above are, in row 1, Selah Salanta, Lizzie White, Madelyn Gallaher and Carly Pufpaf. In row 2 are Jillian Hayes, Madylin Marshall, Julianna Marini and Britney Lin.

The pageant winner receives a $2,000 scholarship. The first runner-up receives a $500 scholarship, and the second runner-up receives a $300 scholarship.

The court members spend the year volunteering at events around town and, among other things, run a Toys for Tots collection event.

Erin Huetteman - Photo by Heidi McClelland.

Last year's winner was Erin Huetteman, who also won the Youth of the Year contest and the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.

