Meet Steve Marsh, Democratic Party Candidate for Lodi Township Trustee

Steve Marsh is one of six candidates for Lodi Township Trustee in the Aug. 6 Democratic Primary. Four candidates will be elected to move on to the November votes.

Marsh, Janet S. Rogers, Carly Rose, Alex Matelski, Leslie Blackburn and Finn Roberts are the Democratic Party candidates. Rogers is the line incumbent. She was appointed in February to fill the spot of William Lindemann.

On the Republican side, the candidates are Donald Rentschler and Jacob Schaible, incumbents, and David Naebeck and Samantha Mamarow.

Meet Steve Marsh.

Biography

I have lived in Lodi Township for over three decades and was born and raised in Washtenaw County. Lodi is where my wife and I chose to raise my two wonderful kids and we just welcomed our first grandchild this last spring. Not only did I choose to raise my family in Lodi, this is also where my wife and I decided to start our small businesses and 501(c)(3) non-profit. Collectively our family businesses employ over 50 people in the township with well-paying jobs.

Why are you running?

I decided to run because the township needs someone on the board that will be more supportive of the local small businesses. These businesses are what put food on the table for so many residents and I have seen the frustration as their voices are not heard. As importantly, I am passionate about land preservation and I want to see a board that is willing to work towards common-sense development strategies that are conscious of both green spaces and the need for affordable housing and agriculture. I am also running because I have concerns about transparency in the township and want to ensure that our government is working for the people and not against them.

Why should Lodi Township residents choose you?

I have lived in Lodi Township for the majority of my life. In that time, I have created well-paying jobs and volunteered much of my time to The Creature Conservancy as a wildlife educator. I have always been dedicated to bettering my community and am committed to creating an environment where residents are heard, valued, and respected.

What approach would you take to growth?

Many of my neighbors moved to Lodi because they wanted to live in a rural environment, a sentiment echoed in surveys and the Lodi Township Master Plan. I love the rural character of my community and want to ensure that Lodi doesn't stray too far from the elements that draw so many people to it. I would like to see a Board of Trustees that is committed to preserving the township's rural roots and green spaces while also keeping in mind that our community is expanding and there may be a need for additional housing and businesses. As your trustee, I would take into account land conservation, concerns of neighboring properties, and the needs of a growing township in all decision-making.

What should the township do about fire protection services?

It goes without saying that our residents need good fire protection services in the community. If elected, I would be interested in sitting on the Fire Board as a representative of Lodi Township to gain a deeper

understanding of the Saline Area Fire Department's work. I would like more information readily available about the previous interactions between Lodi Township and the Saline Area Fire Department to increase transparency.

How do you plan to balance the wishes of residents who enjoy lower taxes and quiet rural communities with those who live in more developed areas and may want more services?

I have had many conversations with community members about what they want to see in Lodi. The bottom line is that people want police services, fire services, and roads that don't give them flat tires. Achieving the right balance is best met through good communication with residents about their priorities and concerns.

How do you think being a Democrat will influence your decisions on the township board?

I am running as a Democrat because I believe in fundamental aspects of the Democratic Party platform such as a commitment to sustainability and protecting worker's rights. I have always voted for the candidate who is best regardless of party, but I align with Democrats on most issues. Coming from a family from both sides of the aisle, I know how to work with people who have different beliefs that I do. I believe that in local politics we are better able to overcome our differences because when you are face to face with your neighbors, it doesn't matter if they're a Democrat or a Republican, you just want to see them thrive.

How many township board meetings have you attended in the last year?

I have attended virtually every Planning Commission Meeting, Board of Trustees Meeting, and even a few working sessions.

