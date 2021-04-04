Saline Bands Return to the Stage Friday, Concerts Broadcast on the Internet

The Saline High School Orchestras will be participating in a series of socially distant live stream concerts on Friday, April 9 in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. This event is being provided for the experience, as this will be the first time, in over a year, that many students will have played music with a full group. Performances will include music by Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart, Price, Holst, and more...

We will be recording and creating a "concert" video that will be shared with you a little later. If you would like to watch the recording session it will be streamed LIVE at SalineLive.com. You will not need to sign up for the subscription service for this free event. Social Distancing: Everyone will wear a mask at all times, performing at least 6 feet apart, the stands and chairs will be cleaned with plenty of time to air out the auditorium between performances , and efforts will be made to minimize students congregating in hallways or rehearsal spaces.

Everyone will wear a mask at all times, performing at least 6 feet apart, the stands and chairs will be cleaned with plenty of time to air out the auditorium between performances , and efforts will be made to minimize students congregating in hallways or rehearsal spaces. Schedule: The 9th Grade, Symphony and Chamber Orchestras will be performing separately.

The schedule is below:

9th Grade Orchestra Live Stream Recording Session: Friday, April 9 at 12 p.m.

Symphony Orchestra Live Stream Recording Session: Friday, April 9 at 1 p.m.

Chamber Orchestra Live Stream Recording Session: Friday, April 9 at 2 p.m.

These awesome musicians have been hard at work, check out a preview of Saline string players rocking out to "7 Nation Army" by the White Stripes.

Don't forget to watch the performances at SalineLive.com on Friday, April 9.