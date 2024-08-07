Bartley Lydy Named SHS Boys' Varsity Soccer Coach

The Saline Athletic Department named Bartley J. Lydy II as the new head coach of the high school varsity boys soccer team.

Lydy is a Toledo native and graduate of Bowling Green State University. His soccer experience includes playing Catholic Youth Organization soccer for the Toledo Diocese and travel for the Glass City Soccer Club.

He was All-District and All League for Rossford High School. He's been coaching soccer for a decade, most recently coaching the boys soccer program at Whitmer High School.

He's known to Saline for his work as assistant coach of the varsity girls team last year. he is also a coach for Saline FC.

Lydy is also Toledo District Head Coach for the Ohio Soccer Association's Olympic Development Program.

Lydy holds the US Soccer C License and the Advanced National Diploma from United Soccer Coaches.

According to an Athletic Department news release, Lydy is excited to build on the Saline soccer program's historical success and take it to new heights while deepening the community's love for soccer.

Lydy replaces Conner Williams as head coach of the program. Last year Saline went 9-4-5 and won the district championship. Saline was 3-2-4 in the SEC Red.

