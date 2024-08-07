Primary Vote: Local Township, County Proposals

Proposals by local townships and Washtenaw County were supported by voters.

York Twp. Supports Police & Fire Millage

More than 75 percent of York Township voters supported the five-year, 1.4101-mill levy for police and fire. The millage will raise $859,000 in the first year. 1,333 people voted yes and 437 voted no. Voter turnout was 30.4 percent.

Saline Twp. Voters Say Yes to Roads Renewal

More than 70 percent of Saline Township voters approved a proposal to renew the 1-mill road levy, establishing it back to the full 1-mill. The proposal is expected to raise $163,710 in year one. 332 people voted yes and 136 voted no. Voter turnout was 23.49 percent.

Washtenaw Proposals Win Easily

All three Washtenaw County Proposals were passed with ease.

Proposal A asked residents to approve and restore the .5-mill levy for roads, bike lanes, streets and paths. It is expected to raise nearly $11 mill in year one. With nearly all precincts in and fully reported, it had the support of nearly 69 percent of voters.

Proposal B asked voters if they will support the renewal and restoration of a .02 mill to support the Washtenaw County Conservation District. More than 69 percent of voters supported it. When first levied in 2026, it is expected to raise $449,000.

Proposal C asked voters to renew and restore a .25-mill levy for the purchase of acquiring, developing, maintaining and operating parks lands and recreation facilities. More than 69 percent of the voters supported the proposal. When first levied in 2027, the millage will raise an estimated $5,686,000.

