Mayor Marl Awards Key to the City to Former US Attorney Matthew Schneider

Saline resident Matthew Schneider has composed an impressive array of professional accomplishments. He was US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, where took on union corruption, corporate crooks and Gov. Whitmer's would-be kidnappers. He was Chief of Staff and General Counsel for the Michigan Supreme Court. He also served as Chief Deputy Attorney General for the State of Michigan.

Monday, at Saline City Hall, Schneider achieved something that made his hometown heart swell with pride. Mayor Brian Marl presented Schneider a key to the city.

"It's such an incredible honor," Schneider said. "I can tell you I accomplished a lot in my life that I actually thought I would accomplish, but I never thought I would ever get the key to the city. This is truly a lifetime pinnacle."

Schneider was joined in the council chamber by his wife, Rebecca, and their children, Ava and Christian. Clearly, the family connection was important to him. Schneider said he was appreciative to receive the honor in front of his family and friends. And, he said, his parents were proud, too.

"My mother, who taught at Houghton school, and my father, who worked on Bennett Street, I can tell you they were shocked (to learn he was receiving the key to the city)," Schneider said. "They were pretty amazed by it and I've really made them proud and I'm just so pleased to be part of Saline."

Schneider, known for wearing lederhosen as one of the hosts of Oktoberfest, pledged to continue donning the German garb at the festival for decades to come.

Mayor Brian Marl has awarded the key to the city several times over his tenure. He awarded the key to Joy Ely, owner of the Pineapple House, former Mayor and Judge Don Shelton, and Mangiamo's owners Pete and Laurie Toarmina.

Marl said Schneider's 2 1/2 years as US Attorney deserved recognition.

"That is a big job. It's an important job and I feel it's incumbent upon me as Mayor to take time to recognize Salinians who do extraordinary things, not only for our community, but for the region and for the state."