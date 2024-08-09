RIchard Nehring, Devoted Family Man, Was a Leader in the Saline Community

Richard (Dick) Henry Nehring of Saline, Michigan, born on September 7, 1934, peacefully passed away on August 5, 2024.

Dick was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, whose presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Dick was the beloved husband of Mary Jo Nehring, with whom he shared 67 wonderful years. He was the son of Mary and Walter Nehring, who preceded him in death. Dick leaves behind a legacy of immense love for his family. He was a devoted family man, cherishing every moment spent with his daughters, Dawn Nehring, Denise (Donald) Hatfield, and Michelle (Jeff) Smith. His grandchildren, Jamie (Natasha) Boysal, Brandon (Molly Force) Smith, and Alyssa (Alex) Lewis, and great-grandchildren, Luca Boysal and Sadie Smith, were the light of his life, and he adored them all deeply. He is also survived by his sister, Marcia Baumgartner, many nieces and nephews, and was preceded in death by his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Fred Mitchell and Bob Baumgartner.

Dick was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Saline, where he served as an Elder. He was also a part of the Big Brother program and coached Little League Baseball alongside his best friend, David Garland. Dick dedicated many years of his life to the City of Saline, serving on both the City Council and the Planning Commission. His commitment to his community left a lasting impact, and he was highly respected for his contributions.

He was also deeply involved in fostering international friendships through the Sister Cities program between Saline and both Brecon, Wales, and Lindenberg, Germany. Dick and Mary Jo had the pleasure of traveling to these cities and hosting families in Saline, forming lifelong friendships along the way.

Dick was an avid University of Michigan Football fan, a passion he passed on to family. For many years, he worked field security at games alongside his son-in-law Jeff and many great friends. This passion even carried into his career where he facilitated football equipment transportation. He will forever bleed Maize and Blue. Some of Dick’s favorite memories came from spending time with the family at the cottage on Pretty Lake, camping, traveling, and having family get-togethers. With family is where he loved to be.

A Celebration of Life and Witness to the Resurrection will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline on Wednesday, August 14th, 2024, with visitation from 6:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM. Rev. Kimberly Secrist Ashby will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Saline or Arbor Hospice in Dick’s honor. To share a memory you have of Dick, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

