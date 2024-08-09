Families Enjoyed Popsicles With The New Principal at St. Andrew Catholic School

Families came out to St. Andrew Catholic School in Saline on Thursday to enjoy popsicles with Kelsey Miller, the new principal for the 2024-2025 school year. Children, parents, and teachers met at the playground to play and share information before the start of the new school year on August 26.

Miller, who was formerly a fifth and sixth grade teacher at the school, has stepped into the role that was served by Michelle Sontag during the school’s inaugural year.

“She’s still with us,” Miller said. “ She comes back and we can chat and transition things over. She was such a great leader for our first year here. I’m so excited that she’s still working with us and praying for us as we continue to grow.”

“My first year here was beautiful. We started building a great community and all the teachers were a really good team. We could rely on each other and help each other through all the craziness that was the first year, but really embrace all the beautiful things that we got to plan and do together.”

Currently, the school has approximately 70 students, ranging in grades from pre-kindergarten up to the newest addition of a seventh grade classroom this year.

“Our enrollment is up about 20 percent, which is great for us for a small school. We’re definitely growing, and we’re excited to welcome new families.”

Miller, who brings more than ten years of teaching experience into her new role, hopes to build upon the success of the school’s first year.

“I really want to establish our culture and definitely work on teamwork and collaboration across not only our families but also our staff so that they can help build this beautiful culture that was started in our first year.”

Kristin Talaga, who is a first grade teacher at the school, was in attendance at the event along with her own children. She reflected on the positive experience of their first year, and is looking forward to continuing in the school year ahead.

“It was so wonderful. It was such a different and awesome experience. We moved here from St. Louis, and we started becoming part of the community. It was the best first year you could hope for.”

Talaga said she hopes that more families will consider enrolling their children in the school in the future, a hope that is shared by Miller as well.

“We will continue to grow by leading with our faith and serving the community,” Miller said. “We will probably be out and about more this year serving our community and working together as parents and families and as students enrolled in this school.”

