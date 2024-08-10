Rentschler Museum Yard Sale Continues Saturday

The Rentschler Museum's annual yard sale started Friday. The Saline Area Historical Society is holding the sale in conjunction with "Michigan's Longest Garage Sale" along the US-12 Heritage Trail. (See more here: Michigan's Longest Garage Sale (us12heritagetrail.org)

We talked to Dean Girbach, on the board of the Saline Area Historical Society, at the Rentschler Museum Friday. He talked about what you'll find at the sale, the best find he's ever made, and more. The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/872437738088468 -->

Proceeds from the sale help the Rentschler Farm Museum, the city-run museum that's managed by the Saline Area Historical Society.

Rod Marsh and friends had a great day selling at the Rentschler Farm, Marsh owns The Studio on South Ann Arbor Street.

Gardeners from the Rentschler Farm sold fresh produce and jams straight from the gardens behind them.

Mert Hershberger sold his wife's pastries.

