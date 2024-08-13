Mary Larned, Mother of 4 Daughters, Was Dedicated to Counseling and Educating Saline's Youth

With loving hearts, we celebrate the life of Mary Louise (Morton) Larned.

After a courageous battle with dementia, Mary passed away peacefully on August 7, 2024, at the age of 86, surrounded by the love of her family. Mary was born in Niles, Michigan on April 3, 1938 to her beloved parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Dean Morton. After meeting at WMU, Mary married her soulmate, Ray Larned, in 1962.

Their journey spanned 62 years and was full of love, laughter, devotion, and priceless memories. Together, they created a loving home and raised four daughters Shelley, Tracy, Mindy, and Molly. Mary was the most nurturing, loving Mom and treasured family time above all else.

Mary graduated from Niles High School in 1956. She then earned her bachelor's degree in education from Western Michigan University in 1960, and later a master’s degree in guidance counseling in 1968 from Michigan State University. Mary's passion for teaching touched countless young minds, as she started her career as a kindergarten teacher. She then spent many loving years being at home with her daughters. Later, she went back to teaching various grades at Saline Area Schools and then became a middle school counselor. Her devotion to the well-being of her young students led her to pioneering the first elementary counseling position in Saline. Mary made a lasting positive impact on her students and colleagues over the years. Because of her dedication and love of educating and counseling Saline youth, Mary was chosen to be an inductee into the 2024 Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame this October.

She is survived by: husband Ray, children: Tracy (Todd) Johnson, Mindy (James) Ballard, Molly (Troy) LeRoux grandchildren: Amy (Ian) Kihnke, Mary (Dillon) Bates, Sam Johnson, Gavin McLachlin, Carter Ballard, Kal and Brooke LeRoux, and her adored great-grandson, Weston Kihnke. Survivors also include sister-in-laws Joan Morton and Sandy Rehberg, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, her brother Chuck Morton, and her beloved eldest daughter Shelley. She was also predeceased by her brother-in-laws Jerry Judd, Paul Rehberg, and sister-in-law Shirley Judd.

A devoted servant of her faith, Mary found solace and strength within her Methodist church families. She dedicated her time and talents within the church and served in many capacities. Mary enjoyed gardening and knitting, with her hand-knitted sweaters for her grandchildren amongst her most special pieces. She made amazing memories traveling the world with Ray, including trips to Alaska, New Zealand, Switzerland, and countless others. A special thank you to Michelle, Mary’s caretaker, of four years. Her genuine heart and quality care were a blessing to both Mary and Ray.

To honor Mary's beautiful life and memory, there will be a private celebration with a gathering of her immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to: (checks written to: THAH-Hospice of GH) Trinity Hospital at Home-Hospice of Grand Haven, 1027 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven, MI, 49417

