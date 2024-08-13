Saline's Logan Evans Takes Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Saline High School alumni Logan Evans continues to shine in the Seattle Mariners farm system.

The 6'4 righthander, who pitches for the Arkansas Travelers, was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for Aug. 5-11.

Evans retired all 18 batters he faced in a game against the Tulsa Drillers on Aug. 9, striking out seven in his six innings of work.

He was Texas League Pitcher of the Month in May.

Evans is 8-4 with a 2.49 ERA, striking out 71 hitters and walking 26 in 79.2 innings of work.

The Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Mariners.

