Saline MI
8-13-2024 4:04pm

Saline Field Hockey Team Hosts Carwash Fundraiser

The Saline Field Hockey program is hosting a carwash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Libert School.

All proceeds benefit the Erica Reilly Scholarship.

