8-13-2024 4:04pm
Saline Field Hockey Team Hosts Carwash Fundraiser
The Saline Field Hockey program is hosting a carwash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Libert School.
All proceeds benefit the Erica Reilly Scholarship.
