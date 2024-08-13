8-13-2024 5:14pm
Platt Road Reopened in York Township
The Washtenaw County Road Commission reopened Platt Road today.
The road between Begole and Judd had been closed for a complete culvert replacement.
More News from Saline
- Saline Leadership Institute The Saline Leadership Institute (SLI) is launching our 24th program in September 2024 which begins with a 2 day retreat.The class will meet once a month from October to April 2025.
- Saline Board of Education Approves 3 Percent Raise for Superintendent Laatsch Superintendent Laatsch received a three percent raise.