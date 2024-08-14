Saline Board of Education Approves 3 Percent Raise for Superintendent Laatsch

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education approved a three percent raise for Superintendent Dr. Steve Laatsch at Tuesday's meeting.

Laatsch had been receiving an annual raise of two percent.

The increase to a three percent raise became effective July 1.

In the board's most recent evaluation, conducted in December, Laatsch received an overall grade of 89 percent and rated as "effective," just shy of "highly effective."

Under the new evaluation system that took effect July 1, there is no option to rate superintendents as "highly effective." That rating was also eliminated in teacher evaluations.

The board's compensation committee, composed of Board President Michael McVey, VP Jennifer Steben and Trustee Brad Gerbe, recommended a three percent raise.

Laatsch's contract had been based on a series of factors, including his PHD and the average salaries of superintendents in 18 districts. He received a two percent salary bump for effective ratings in the past. Since the elimination of the highly effective rating, compensation recommended a three-percent raise.

"And so we have a conversation about how we recognize (Laatsch's) performance and recognize him," Trustee Gerbe said. "This seemed reasonable to us."

Laatsch estimated his salary was over $190,000.

The most recent salary for Laatsch listed on the school's budget and transparency page was $179,463 in 2022. With two two-percent bumps and a three-percent pump, it would be $192,314.

More News from Saline