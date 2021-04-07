4-07-2021 4:20pm
Saline Recreation Offers Local eSports Leagues
Saline Recreation is joining forces with recreation departments in Ypsilanti and Pittsfield Township, and a firm called Mission Control to offer local eSports leagues.
The cost to join a league is $10.
Leagues begin April 21 and run through the end of May.
They include:
- Wednesdays, 4:30 p.m., Rocket League, 16U
- Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Rocket League, 14+
- Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., Mario Kart Family Night, all ages.
- Fridays, 7 p.m., Mario Kart, all ages.
- Fridays, 7 p.m., Fortnite, 16U
- Fridays, 8 p.m., Fortnite, 14+
Register by downloading the Mission Control GG app and select SPY as the organization when signing IP.
For more information contact Sunshine Lambert at slambert@cityofsaline.org or at 734-429-3502, ext. 2507.