Saline Recreation Offers Local eSports Leagues

Saline Recreation is joining forces with recreation departments in Ypsilanti and Pittsfield Township, and a firm called Mission Control to offer local eSports leagues.

The cost to join a league is $10.

Leagues begin April 21 and run through the end of May.

They include:

Wednesdays, 4:30 p.m., Rocket League, 16U

Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Rocket League, 14+

Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., Mario Kart Family Night, all ages.

Fridays, 7 p.m., Mario Kart, all ages.

Fridays, 7 p.m., Fortnite, 16U

Fridays, 8 p.m., Fortnite, 14+

Register by downloading the Mission Control GG app and select SPY as the organization when signing IP.

For more information contact Sunshine Lambert at slambert@cityofsaline.org or at 734-429-3502, ext. 2507.