Mayor Marl In Vehicle Crash Using City Vehicle

Mayor Brian Marl suffered a minor injury while driving a city-owned vehicle to the SEMCOG conference in Detroit.

The crash occurred July 17 when a 2015 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marl was struck by a driver in a vehicle that ran a red light, according to City Manager Colleen O'Toole.

Marl reported a minor injury to his hand.

The status of the Tahoe has not yet been determined by the city's insurer. The airbag did deploy. O'Toole said the vehicle will be out of service until it is repaired, or it might be replaced.

