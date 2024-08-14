8-14-2024 5:43pm
Mayor Marl In Vehicle Crash Using City Vehicle
Mayor Brian Marl suffered a minor injury while driving a city-owned vehicle to the SEMCOG conference in Detroit.
The crash occurred July 17 when a 2015 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marl was struck by a driver in a vehicle that ran a red light, according to City Manager Colleen O'Toole.
Marl reported a minor injury to his hand.
The status of the Tahoe has not yet been determined by the city's insurer. The airbag did deploy. O'Toole said the vehicle will be out of service until it is repaired, or it might be replaced.
More News from Saline
- Get Your Exhibits Ready For The Saline Community Fair The countdown is on to finish your entries for the Saline Community Fair and make sure your pre-entries are submitted.
- Planning Commission Postpones Decision on 51-Unit Apartment Proposal On land recently annexed from Lodi Township, Developer Danny Veri plans 51 apartments in five buildings on 6;5 acres