Planning Commission Postpones Decision on 51-Unit Apartment Proposal

In front of a large crowd Wednesday, the City of Saline Planning Commission voted to postpone a vote on Danny Veri's application to build a 51-unit apartment complex on 6.5 acres at 865 N. Ann Arbor St. - across Saline Waterworks Road fromanother complex he built in the city.

The request was postponed to the Sept. 11 meeting.

The proposal drew opposition from residents in the Lancaster Court neighborhood located just south of the property and from a few residents concerned with the loss of green space and land for local wildlife.

The proposal is to develop the apartments in five buildings on the property recently annexed into the city from Lodi Township. The rental units would range from 1000-1560 square feet. Each unit would have an attached garage and a parking space in the lot. Some of the buildings would be three stories tall/

The property is owned by Liechen E Scott. Danny Veri plans to develop the apartments for Venn Point LLC. The property is not yet zoned.

Veri is requesting a preliminary planned unit development - which gives developers more flexibility for developing properties.

The proposal was reviewed by Mike Auerbach of Carlisle-Wortman, the city's planning consultant. Auerbach was not at the meeting. His review was presented by Ben Carlisle.

"At this point, there are a number of outstanding factors that we have noted in our review so we are not recommending approval of the project tonight," Carlisle said. He recommended the planning commission listen to the issues presented and the public concerns and provide Veri with feedback so he can resubmit his proposal.

Among the issues:

The planning commission must determine if the proposed residential density is consistent with the master plan.

Planning commission must determine if the garages are big enough and if 23 guest parking places is enough.

Can the access drive widths be reduced as proposed?

Provide internal sidewalks in the development

More renderings and elevations must be provided.

The commission must decide whether it will waive a 100-foot buffer.

The review also noted a lack of amenities in the development.

From an engineering perspective, preliminary approval was recommended by OHM Advisors engineer Sally Bos, who wrote that the plans either meet or have the potential to meet all engineering requirements for a PUD. The stormwater plan will need approval of the county due to the elevations and the creek that runs along the western portion of the property.

In the fire department's review, Fire Chief Jason Sperle noted a turnaround was needed for one of the roads and that the same road needed to be longer to provide access for the fire department. Additional hydrants would be required on Ann Arbor Street.

Opposition

Most of the public opposition came from residents in the Lancaster Court neighborhood directly south of the proposed neighborhood.

One resident said it would be a shame to see the open space replaced by townhouses. He called the property a wildlife refuge for deer and birds.

One woman from the neighborhood said she would be sad to lose the quiet, tree-filled lot near her home but said she understood that development was important. She was concerned about the development of a dirt path that would provide an inviting access point to her neighborhood. She was also concerned that affordable housing might bring people who would prey on the vulnerable residents of Brecon Village.

"I would prefer the affordable housing community could be built not so close to our homes," she said.

What's next?

Planning Commissioner Dean Girbach made the motion to postpone the matter until Sept. 11. The commission could recommend it to city council. If approved by city council, final approval would need to be approved.

