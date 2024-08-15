What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Aug 16 - Sunday, Aug 18

Here's what's on this weekend's community calendar.

...

8 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 16 - Sunday, Aug 18

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Football - Open Practice - Sat Aug 17 3:00 pm

Hornet Football Stadium

Saline High School football practice open to the community. Come watch practice & meet the team and coaches. 3:00-5:00 pm [more details]

Ragtime Guitar Virtuoso Dakota Dave Hull Live at Stony Lake Brewing - Sat Aug 17 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Guitar virtuoso Dakota Dave Hull from the Twin Cities, a veteran of Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion is returning to Saline with his arsenal of guitars in tow.

Dakota Dave plays a uniquely personal blend of jazz, ragtime, folk, blues, Western swing, and vintage pop, all fingerstyle. He has recorded or performed with legends, including Utah Phillips, Doc Watson, Dave Van Ronk, John Renbourn and Norman Blake.

Check out this fancy fretwork and picking:

https://www.youtube.com… [more details]

Neighborhood Picnic/85th Anniversary Celebration - Sun Aug 18 12:00 am

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

Open to the Public - Free! Come and see what we're all about!CLICK HERE TO RSVP! [more details]

Other Events

Mayor's Senior Conference - Fri Aug 16 8:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

SASC staff have been working hard to bring to you another Senior Conference, hosted by Mayor Brian Marl. This year you'll hear presentations by Jim Cameron, on the Meredith Bixby Marionettes, a panel discussion with local city leaders, and Dr. David Moore from IHA Saline will present on how to use Patient Portals.The event is free to any senior in the area, but registration is required. Contact Andrea Lewis at lewisa@salineschools.org or the front desk at 734.429.9274.The conference is located… [more details]

BRO-rritos serving at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Aug 16 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Delicious BRO-rritos' Tacos & More Food Truck Served Up Just For You! [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Aug 17 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will be sending a chamber ensemble for their first time this week - 10am-noon! There are limited vouchers for SNAP recipients to receive season tickets to the A2SO, please contact the market for more info!Pittsfield Dental Studio returns to the sponsor space for your second opportunity to meet them and win fun prizes and take home swag!Washtenaw Intermediate School District will also be with us, promoting "Success by Six" and other academic programs. The… [more details]

SHS Field Hockey Car Wash - Sat Aug 17 10:00 am

Liberty School

The Saline Field Hockey program is hosting a carwash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Libert School.

All proceeds benefit the Erica Reilly Scholarship. [more details]

Labyrinth Tour - Sat Aug 17 10:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

A labyrinth is a tool to quiet the mind and open the heart.

In the Ann Arbor area there are a dozen or so public labyrinths within 25 miles. Each style, setting, and material of labyrinth has it's own feel and unique experience. Walking various styles of labyrinth in various settings gives the individual an opportunity to experience the differences of a classical labyrinth versus a medieval labyrinth. Also, a stone paver labyrinth in a corporate setting may feel different than a labyrinth with… [more details]

